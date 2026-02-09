JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $90.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 target price on Unum Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.20. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $657,090. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 699,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,260,000 after acquiring an additional 310,343 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Key Unum Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.