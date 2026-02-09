MACOM Technology Solutions’ (MTSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

MTSI opened at $235.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.85. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,378,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,284,003.67. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 455,703 shares of company stock valued at $88,724,657 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More.

Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More.

Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More.

Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More.

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold ~5,274 shares (~$1.19M) — multiple recent insider sales (executive and major shareholder) may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong results. Read More.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

