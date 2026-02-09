JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $113.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.46.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $175.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 247,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,145,728. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,427 shares of company stock worth $6,217,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3,948.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Qualys by 22.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

