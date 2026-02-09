JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $100.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Shares of TRI opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.70. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

