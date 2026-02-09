JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $100.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3%
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.
Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Thomson Reuters
Here are the key news stories impacting Thomson Reuters this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: TRI reported $1.07 EPS (beat by $0.01) and $2.0B revenue, with total revenue +5.2% YoY and strong organic growth in its “Big 3” segments; management said full‑year 2025 outlook was met and highlighted AI-driven product progress. Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.655 (annualized $2.62), a 10% increase and ~3.0% yield — supportive for income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 outlook: management gave revenue guidance around $8.0–$8.1B and expects organic revenue growth ~7.5–8.0% with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (~100 bps). The revenue range is roughly in line with consensus but the lower end leaves some investors cautious. Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical takeaways: detailed metric comparisons and commentary are emerging (Zacks deep‑dive on key Q4 metrics), useful for investors evaluating margin/levers and recurring revenue exposure. Compared to Estimates, Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target to $130, signaling reduced upside expectations that can pressure the stock near term. Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $130.00
- Negative Sentiment: Other broker caution: Royal Bank of Canada lowered expectations for TRI, adding to downward analyst momentum. Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Price
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.