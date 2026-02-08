Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,185 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $112,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 210,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $501.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $501.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

