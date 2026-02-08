Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.53 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,904 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $102,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of FDVV opened at $59.62 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

