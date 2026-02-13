VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,314,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.