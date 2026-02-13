Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 42,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.70 and a 12 month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

