GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.95. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

