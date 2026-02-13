Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 100,274 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $205.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

