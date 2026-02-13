Freemont Management S.A. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

