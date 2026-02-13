Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 109,267 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,267 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 444.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

