Nero Jonathan Del Sells 2,245 Shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Nero Jonathan Del sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $516.02 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $533.80. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 64.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

