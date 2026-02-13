Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,898 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

