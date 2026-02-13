Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,939 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $1,815,470.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,667,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,646,278.15. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,222 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,603.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,201 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,422,491.10.

On Friday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,796 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $1,041,114.36.

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,423 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.31 per share, for a total transaction of $991,853.13.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,788 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $451,062.60.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,333 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $1,873,944.62.

On Monday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,466 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $544,109.82.

On Friday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,708 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,423,176.48.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,075 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.59 per share, with a total value of $1,273,624.25.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,165 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,667.80.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $78.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marex Group plc lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 8,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Positive Sentiment: Saba Capital has stepped up buying across multiple days (notable blocks include 62,201 shares on Feb. 10 at ~$71.10 and additional lots Feb. 9–11), signaling conviction from a large, active holder — this sustained accumulation can provide near‑term demand support for ASA. Saba Feb.10 SEC Filing

Saba Capital has stepped up buying across multiple days (notable blocks include 62,201 shares on Feb. 10 at ~$71.10 and additional lots Feb. 9–11), signaling conviction from a large, active holder — this sustained accumulation can provide near‑term demand support for ASA. Positive Sentiment: Multiple filings and media summaries document repeated buys at gradually higher prices over late Jan.–Feb., indicating accumulation rather than a one‑time trade — that pattern tends to support momentum and investor confidence while it persists. MarketBeat insider summary

Multiple filings and media summaries document repeated buys at gradually higher prices over late Jan.–Feb., indicating accumulation rather than a one‑time trade — that pattern tends to support momentum and investor confidence while it persists. Neutral Sentiment: Saba’s position is now large and concentrated (reported holdings ~5.7–5.8M shares, value in the hundreds of millions). That concentration amplifies the impact of their trades: continued buying is bullish, but any decision to unwind could exert meaningful selling pressure. Saba Feb.11 SEC Filing

Saba’s position is now large and concentrated (reported holdings ~5.7–5.8M shares, value in the hundreds of millions). That concentration amplifies the impact of their trades: continued buying is bullish, but any decision to unwind could exert meaningful selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Technical backdrop: ASA sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and closer to its 52‑week high than low; trading volume is modestly above average — technicals are constructive but depend on continued positive flows. Market data

Technical backdrop: ASA sits above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and closer to its 52‑week high than low; trading volume is modestly above average — technicals are constructive but depend on continued positive flows. Negative Sentiment: The stock is down today with elevated volume, suggesting profit‑taking or rotation that has overcome the supportive insider buying for now — watch whether Saba continues to buy or if selling intensifies, which would pressure the share price. Intraday trading note

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

