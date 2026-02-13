Shawn Vadala Sells 800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 24th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,356.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,417.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,362.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

