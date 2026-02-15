GenTrust LLC Acquires New Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 519,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 39.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:PML opened at $7.86 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds issued by state and local governments, as well as other public entities. By focusing on the municipal market, the fund aims to offer tax-advantaged income to investors, particularly those in higher federal tax brackets.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes rigorous credit analysis, sector diversification, and maturity management to balance income objectives with risk controls.

