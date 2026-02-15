GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,618 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 511,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

