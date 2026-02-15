Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after buying an additional 201,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after acquiring an additional 191,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 972,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

