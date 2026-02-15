Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $4.75 (from $3.48), a sign that Zacks expects stronger late‑year profitability which could support the stock if sustained. Elevance Health (ELV) on MarketBeat

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $4.75 (from $3.48), a sign that Zacks expects stronger late‑year profitability which could support the stock if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: MSN ran a stock‑perspective piece highlighting two reasons to like ELV and one caveat; the article reinforces bullish arguments around Elevance’s scale and business stability but also flags at least one risk investors should weigh. 2 reasons to like ELV (and 1 not so much)

MSN ran a stock‑perspective piece highlighting two reasons to like ELV and one caveat; the article reinforces bullish arguments around Elevance’s scale and business stability but also flags at least one risk investors should weigh. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued multiple cuts to near‑term and full‑year estimates — lowering FY2026 (to $25.53 from $29.01), FY2027 (to $28.40 from $31.89) and trimming several Q1/Q2 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts — which signals weaker expected growth in the coming quarters and is a potential headwind for the stock. Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

NYSE ELV opened at $346.49 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

