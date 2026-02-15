Research Analysts Set Expectations for V.F. Q4 Earnings

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised V.F. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in V.F. by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 30.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 808,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V.F. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852. This trade represents a 99.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research refreshed forward earnings models and is materially more bullish than consensus — projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.09 and FY2028 EPS of $1.44 (consensus ~ $0.73). Zacks also models sequential quarterly recovery (examples: Q2 2028 $0.64, Q3 2028 $0.78), which supports a stronger forward valuation for VFC.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

