Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $495.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.57 and a 200 day moving average of $471.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $505.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.1786 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

