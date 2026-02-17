Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,598 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,992,000 after purchasing an additional 345,906 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,194,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP opened at $134.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

