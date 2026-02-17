Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $133.13 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after buying an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

HD opened at $391.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $389.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.23.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

