Savant Capital LLC Sells 46,172 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,172 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 453.9% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 107,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntsman by 657.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 852,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 47.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 179,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

