Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,872,000 after acquiring an additional 691,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 368,125 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.