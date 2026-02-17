Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $60.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,531,000 after buying an additional 1,561,779 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after acquiring an additional 666,450 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $336.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

