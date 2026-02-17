Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $96,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 472,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.4974 dividend. This represents a yield of 392.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

