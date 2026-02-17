iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

