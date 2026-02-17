Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,515 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

UiPath stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,040,367.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 950,048 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,744 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

