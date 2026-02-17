Cardano Risk Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 647,287 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 647,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,078,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 350.0% in the third quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

