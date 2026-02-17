Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.