Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its buy stance and called Palantir an AI pure‑play, helping sentiment after strong Q4 results. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Soars as AI Pure-Play, Truist Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets issued a rare double upgrade from Sell to Buy, arguing AI agents aren’t an existential threat and highlighting Palantir’s strong Q4 metrics. PLTR Stock Jumps from Sell to Buy — Analyst Says ‘AI Agents Not a Threat to Palantir’
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities (Paul Chew) kept a Buy rating, highlighting sustained outperformance and AI-driven growth despite a trimmed PT — supports the buy-side narrative. Palantir: Sustained Outperformance and AI-Driven Growth Underpin Buy Rating Despite Normalized Long-Term Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile investors remain engaged — Cathie Wood reportedly increased exposure to Palantir as a high‑conviction AI name, adding to investor interest but not company fundamentals. Alphabet or Palantir: Cathie Wood Loads Up on One High-Conviction AI Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter includes big trader calls and leveraged products (e.g., PLTW ETF) that can amplify moves — relevant for intraday liquidity and volatility but not long-term fundamentals. Veteran trader makes eye-popping call on Palantir amid software slump
- Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly targeted Palantir with allegations of covert smear campaigns and warned of a large downside, triggering reputational risk and headline-driven selling. ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Targets Palantir Over ‘Covert Smear’ Claims, Warns Of Over 50% Stock Collapse
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders have sold more than $1 billion of stock in the past year — a red flag for some investors and a potential source of selling pressure. Palantir insiders have cashed out over $1B, more than the company earned
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have pulled back sharply (~27% over the past month) despite strong Q4 results — investors cite valuation and broader AI/tech rotation as drivers of the sell‑off. Should Investors Buy Palantir Stock (PLTR) after the Recent Pullback? Wall Street Weighs in
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
