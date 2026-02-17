Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,543 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $730.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

