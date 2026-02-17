Cardano Risk Management B.V. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $121,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,035,000 after buying an additional 294,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

