Cardano Risk Management B.V. Purchases 9,899 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $142,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

