Key Financial Inc Sells 2,131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded fintech SoFi to Overweight after SoFi’s Q4 and 2026 guidance — a bullish signal for fintechs that can support sector sentiment and benefit bank peers. Article Title

JPMorgan upgraded fintech SoFi to Overweight after SoFi’s Q4 and 2026 guidance — a bullish signal for fintechs that can support sector sentiment and benefit bank peers. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an Overweight call — an affirmation of strength in large-cap banks that can lift investor appetite for the group, including JPM. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an Overweight call — an affirmation of strength in large-cap banks that can lift investor appetite for the group, including JPM. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan put BNY Mellon (BK) at Overweight with a $128.50 target — another positive read-through for custodial/asset-servicing franchises in the bank sector. Article Title

JPMorgan put BNY Mellon (BK) at Overweight with a $128.50 target — another positive read-through for custodial/asset-servicing franchises in the bank sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target on Truist (TFC) to $47 while maintaining a Neutral call, signaling selective upside in regional banks after JPM updated large-cap bank forecasts. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its target on Truist (TFC) to $47 while maintaining a Neutral call, signaling selective upside in regional banks after JPM updated large-cap bank forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan (via J.P. Morgan Securities PLC) disclosed a 5.18% stake in Rana Gruber — a notable investment position but not clearly material to JPM’s core banking fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan (via J.P. Morgan Securities PLC) disclosed a 5.18% stake in Rana Gruber — a notable investment position but not clearly material to JPM’s core banking fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research activity also showed up in coverage of non-banks (e.g., Siemens/AI-related upgrades), reflecting broader macro/tech demand themes rather than JPM-specific drivers. Article Title

JPMorgan research activity also showed up in coverage of non-banks (e.g., Siemens/AI-related upgrades), reflecting broader macro/tech demand themes rather than JPM-specific drivers. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan commentary on Indian IT names (Infosys, Wipro) frames sector risks and opportunities from AI adoption — relevant for global tech exposure but not directly tied to JPM’s near-term earnings. Article Title

JPMorgan commentary on Indian IT names (Infosys, Wipro) frames sector risks and opportunities from AI adoption — relevant for global tech exposure but not directly tied to JPM’s near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a new operational risk: talent competition and automation pressures amid tighter immigration rules — a potential headwind for hiring top tech talent, increasing costs, and slowing digital initiatives that could pressure margins long-term. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

