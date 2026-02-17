Cardano Risk Management B.V. Raises Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 1.7% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $160,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

