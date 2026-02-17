Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,964 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,964,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.5601 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

