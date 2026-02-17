Cardano Risk Management B.V. Sells 18,782 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.6% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $240,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $518.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.43 and its 200-day moving average is $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.