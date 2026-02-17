Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

