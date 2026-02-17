Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

