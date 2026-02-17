Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,345,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 52,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

