Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $469.5330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

