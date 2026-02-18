Avista (AVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Avista has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $43.50.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Avista in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,150.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,867.42. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 582,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 442,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 418,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,032,000 after buying an additional 398,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $13,533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avista by 216.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 326,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

Featured Stories

