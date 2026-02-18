Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $423.1410 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $59.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,550. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,120.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,916.96. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,923 shares of company stock worth $264,620. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,733 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.