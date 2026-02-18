LandBridge (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LB stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. LandBridge has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at LandBridge

In other LandBridge news, insider Harrison Fenner Bolling bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.84 per share, with a total value of $39,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 66,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,378.16. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Thomas Long acquired 2,143 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,842.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 223,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,008.14. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,542 shares of company stock valued at $164,630. Corporate insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LandBridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LandBridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

