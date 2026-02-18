Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Geron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,771,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Geron by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 37,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

