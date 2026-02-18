Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Geron Stock Performance
Geron stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Geron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,771,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Geron by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 37,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Geron
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.
The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.
