Dole (DOLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $2.3243 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dole Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DOLE opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dole has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Dole declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOLE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dole

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOLE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dole during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,924,000. Panview Capital Ltd lifted its position in Dole by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 1,431,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after buying an additional 731,975 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dole during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dole by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,044,000 after acquiring an additional 523,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dole in the first quarter worth about $6,749,000.

Dole Company Profile

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold‑chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

Featured Articles

