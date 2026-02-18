Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.6667.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.