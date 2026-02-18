Sinclair (SBGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sinclair to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $840.2540 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.96. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, EVP David B. Gibber sold 29,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $489,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,084.24. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $103,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,118.65. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,637 shares of company stock worth $815,535. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 373,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 534,573 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 890.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 306,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 275,674 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

Featured Stories

